The Ukrainian military intelligence has detected the increased activity of the Russia-backed separatists in the occupied territories of Donbas.

The Chief Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports that separatists maintain training for company and battery commanders.

According to the report, Russian authorities also step up recruiting efforts among locals in the occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Ukrainian intelligence also detected renewal of military training that involves artillery personnel.