Co-founder of Monobank Oleh Horohovskyi wrote on Telegram about a massive DDoS attack targeting the bank.

The attack is allegedly aimed against Ukrainian fundraising platforms, which started a ‘revenge’ initiative after today’s Russian missile strikes.

According to Horohovskyi, the attacks target links of Serhii Prytula, Serhii Sternenko and Ihor Lachenkov.

He added that Monobank will survive the attack and Ukrainian response should be to donate even more for the country’s Armed Forces.