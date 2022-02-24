The fund-rising effort comes at the most critical time for the Ukrainian state and its military.

National Bank of Ukraine said Thursday it opened a special account to collect funds for the Ukrainian Army.

The decision comes hours after Russia launched an invasion into Ukraine with dozens of objects targeted across Ukraine with a barrage of missile strikes and explosions.

The move was announced by the National Bank chief Kyrylo Shevchenko in his video address on Thrusday.

Donations can be sent to this official account UA843000010000000047330992708.

It’s a multi-currency account, open for USD, EUR, GBP, and UAH.

National Bank of Ukraine urges ato support the Ukrainian servicemen at this critical time.