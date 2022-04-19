A Ukrainina National guard won praise for his remarkable marksmanship after he shot down a Russian military drone with his AK-74 rifle in Luhansk region.

It is reported that the soldier who goes under a combat nickname Klapan managed to claim the pricey trophy believed to be worth some $ 34 thousand after the drone was spotted hovering some 200-300 meters from his unit firing positions.

‘Then everything was quick, I put in the mag and opened fire,’ said ‘Klapan’.

It took him two incomplete magazines to hit the mark, he added. The drone lost control and collapsed on the ground with explosion.

According to Ukraine’s internal ministry, such drones can travel 120 km distance and carry explosives with the loaded drone set costing over $ 770 thousand.