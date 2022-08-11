Ukraine’s nuclear agency, Energoatom, provided a fresh assessment of the damage to Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant after the last week’s Russian shelling prompted the emergency shutdown of one of its operating reactors.

The Ukrainian officials earlier pointed the finger at Russian troops, arguing their shelling put the plant operations at ‘serious risk’.

According to the August 8 update, the nuclear power plant can face ‘violations’ of the radiation and fire safety protocols.

The attacks left a nitrogen-oxygen station and an auxiliary building damaged, Energoatom said in its earlier statement. ‘There are risks of hydrogen leakage and sputtering of radioactive substances. Fire danger is high’.

Energoatom also raised the red flag over the damage to the three radiation monitoring detectors around the DSFSF site and about 800 square meters of wind surfaces in various power plant buildings.

The Ukrainian-led personnel of Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant are now doing their best to provide nuclear and radiation security of the plant operation, ‘liquidating the consequences of the damage’.

It is worth noting Kyiv has retained the control over the nuclear plant after it was seized by Russian troops.

‘Ukraine calls on the international community to take urgent measures to make Russia withdraw from Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant and hand over the station under Ukraine’s control for the sake of the security of the whole world,’ wrote Energoatom.