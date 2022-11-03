The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine called for Russia to be deprived of all rights and privileges in the International Atomic Energy Agency.

On November 1, Ukraine’s regulator had online meeting with the representatives of the European Commission, the European Nuclear Safety Regulatory Group (ENSREG), the Western European Nuclear Regulatory Association (WENRA), the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (US NRC), the UK Office of Nuclear Regulation (ONR) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), press service reports.

Since the Russian Federation chose the path of violation of the Convention on Nuclear Safety, other treaties and agreements that define modern international legal security regimes and the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, the head of the Ukrainian agency proposed to develop a consolidated position regarding the deprivation of the rights and privileges of the Russian Federation in the IAEA and convening of an extraordinary General Conference of the Agency.

Ukraine also informed international partners that the Russian invaders continue to use means of force and psychological influence regarding Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant employees.

In particular, on October 14, 2022, the Russian occupying units started the construction of an unknown structure on the site of the dry storage of spent nuclear fuel of the ZNPP, which is an illegal intervention in the design of a nuclear installation.