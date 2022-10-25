State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine has invited the IAEA experts to visit Ukrainian nuclear objects in Kyiv and Zhovti Vody.

‘The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine offers the International Atomic Energy Agency to conduct verification at two Ukrainian enterprises, in accordance with the Additional Protocol to the Agreement on Guarantees’, the statement says.

The letter to the IAEA stresses that Ukraine remains the party responsible for the implementation of the Agreement on Guarantees and the Additional Protocol to this Agreement and continues to fulfill its obligations under this Agreement.

The statement came after Russian claims regarding a ‘dirty bomb’ prepared by Ukraine. Yesterday, Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba also invited international experts to inspect Ukraine’s nuclear facilities.