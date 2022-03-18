Ukraine’s ombudsman office confirmed on Saturday it has received hotline complaints of sexual violence perpetrated by the Russian military in Ukraine.

The agency led by Liudmyla Denisova said all the cases are filed and handed over to police.

The stories of Ukrainian women being raped by Russian soldiers emerged on social media in very first days of Russian invasion. Several such cases were reported by local news outlets in Kherson seized by Russians though they remain still unverified by Ukrainian officials.

The issue was reportedly mentioned by Mykolayiv governor Vitaliy Kim in his interview for Populyarnaya politica program produced by Oleksei Navalny team.