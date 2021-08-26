Police detains a man after an attempted arson attack on Ukraine's Obdusman office in Kyiv centre.

The video shared by ‘Graty’ news outlet captured the moment fire blaze was engulfing the doors. The fire was promptly put out.

Невідомий кинув коктейль Молотова в офіс Уповноваженої Верховної Ради з прав людини на вулиці Інститутській в Києві. Поліцейські затримали нападника. Відео: Сергій Окунєв, Ґрати pic.twitter.com/key8ZmDBd9 — Ґрати (@Graty_me) August 26, 2021

The alleged arson attack took place in broad daylight at 3 p.m. leaving the entrance doors visibly charred.

According to a statement of Ukraine’s Ombudsman Ludmyla Denysova on social media , the arsonist allegedly had other explosives.

In photos from the scene he is seen handcuffed with traces off soot over his face.