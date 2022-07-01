On Friday, the Verkhovna Rada has appointed Dmytro Lubinets a new human rights’ ombdusman. The news was revealed by Golos MP Yaroslav Zaliznyak.

51-year-old Donbas native whose nomination was approved by the votes of 250 lawmakers is poised to do damage control after his predecessor Lyudmyla Denysova was sent packing over failures in human rights campaigns in eastern Ukraine and unverified accounts of the war accounts.

Lubinets has a degree in law from Yaroslav Mydryi Kharkiv university and was elected a member of Parliament in 2014 as a Petro Poroshenko bloc party member. In the previous parliament he was a secretary of the committee of parliamentary procedures.

In 2019, he won a seat in the new parliament as an independent candidate from Volkonvakha, Donetsr region, but soon joine the Za Maybutne parliamentary group.