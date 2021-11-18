Alarmed by the recent migrant crisis in neighboring countries, Ukraine's parliament broadens powers of State Border Service.

Ukraine’s Border Service is set to enjoy more powers and be better equipped after Ukrainian lawmakers sought to amend the existing law on State border service.

The amendment #5232 tabled Thursday was passed by 271 votes in the Verkovna Rada.

The regulation allows border service to inspect, search, and seize personal belongings and vehicles if they are believed to present a threat to people.

It also broadens range of visual and technical equipment to be used by Border service personnel.

Border Service officers are now given powers to use handcuffs, protective helmets, netting, buttons, tear gas, shockers. They will be able to use arms to stop cars in situations threatening people’s lives and shot down drone violating borders.