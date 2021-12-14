An expedited process will be primarily alllowed for foreign nationals who 'defended the territorial integrity' of Ukraine and people who suffered abuse in the 'aggressor-state'.

The new law passed by the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday will fast-track process of granting Ukrainian citizenship to foreign nationals and stateless persons who volunteered to ‘defend the Ukrainian territorial integrity’.

The legislative #5630 that won support of 285 Ukrainian lawmakers will allow an expedited process for foreigners seeking to become Ukrainian citizens if they are:

Russian nationals facing persecution back home

Foreign nationals or stateless persons who served in the Ukrainian military or took part in an anti-terror operation in Donbas

Foreign nationals who served in the Ukrainian army and were decorated with medals and awards

Foreign nationals ‘who constitute state’s interest for Ukraine’ and have contributed to security of Ukraine, fighting with terrorism in occupied Donbas

Foreigners who worked as military or law-enforcement instructors

To save time they will be able to renounce their former citizenship and apply for the Ukrainian passport at the same time.

The Verkhovna Rada passed the law in its first reading the law #5630 in early November