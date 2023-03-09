On March 9, after a massive Russian missile attack, the electricity supply to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was disrupted.

As reported by Energoatom company, the last communication line of the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP with the Ukrainian power system was disconnected at 03:53 am. During the period of occupation, this is the sixth blackout of the nuclear power plant. The 5th and 6th power units have been switched to a cold state, and 18 diesel generators have been switched on to provide power. There is enough fuel only for 10 days of their operation.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal appealed to the International Atomic Energy Agency and international partners.

‘I appeal to partners and the International Atomic Energy Agency to take decisive measures to stop Russian nuclear terrorism’, the PM wrote.