During a meeting with Pope Francis, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal asked the Pontiff to help return home Ukrainian children deported to the Russian Federation.

‘I asked His Holiness for help in returning home Ukrainians, Ukrainian children who are detained, arrested, deported to Russia in a criminal way’, Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal discussed with the Pontiff the peace formula proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and a possible help of the Vatican in this matter. The prime Minister also invited the Pope to visit Ukraine.