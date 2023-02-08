Prime minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, together with first lady Olena Zelenska, held a meeting of the Interdepartmental coordinating council on mental health protection and providing psychological assistance to victims of Russian aggression.

According to Shmyhal, the war affects every Ukrainian, no matter where they are. The enemy is doing everything to break Ukrainians morally.

‘We must effectively counter this. We consolidate the efforts of the authorities to act together, coordinated and quickly’, the PM said.

At the last meeting, an operational road map was presented and a project office under the Cabinet of Ministers was created. Today, the Ministry of Health was instructed to prepare recommendations for the action plan for 2023-2025.

Shmyhal also added that the basis of the new system that is being built is a person. ‘The well-being of every Ukrainian and every family is the ultimate goal of our joint efforts’, he concluded.