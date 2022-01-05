The National Police of Ukraine reportedly protest against low salaries, ‘Bukvy’ media outlet has looked into the case.

On December 3, Deputy Chief of the Patrol Police Department Oleksiy Biloshitsky acknowledged that law enforcement agencies were in a state of total crisis, adding the situation will become critical in the coming year because the salary of a patrol police officer is lower than of a security guard at the supermarket.

According to him, currently the monthly salary of a patrol officer makes from UAH 11.2 thousand to 14.5 thousand, depending on the region, while the average salary in the country is almost 14,3 thousand hryvnias.

On November 12, a petition on the need to increase salaries for law enforcement officers was registered on the website of the President of Ukraine.

During 10 months of 2021, 15% more law enforcement officers resigned from the patrol police than in the same period of 2020, with the biggest personnel crisis is in Kyiv and Kharkiv.

Interior minister Denys Monastyrskyi admitted that the shortage of police personnel, depending on the region, ranges from 10% to 30%.

The personnel crisis even worsened when police officers did not receive usual additional payment due in December, which led to mass resigns. In the town of Tokmak in Zaporizhzhia region, 30 officers resigned in one day, which makes 30% of the personnel.

Trying to draw attention of the authorities, police officers even released a video, claiming they are working ‘for food’ and receive 11-12 thousand UAH while top police officials get 124 thousand UAH per month.

Their claims prompted swift response of the opposition – the ‘European Solidarity’ MPs demand an urgent review of salaries for police officers and want to hear the report of the interior minister regarding ’98 billion UAH interior ministry budget for 2022’.

On January 5, the head of the National Police of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko stated that the government has allocated money to the police for a gradual increase in funding – the first increased salary they will receive in late January.

However, the police head did not specify the amount of the increased salary.