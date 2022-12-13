The National Police of Ukraine have refuted the Russian fake about the fire at the Point of Invincibility in Kyiv.

Russians launched another fake news about Ukraine. This time, the propaganda media published information about the alleged fire at the Point of Invincibility in Kyiv. Photos and videos of the alleged fire were added to the news.

This information from the Russian mass media began to spread rapidly in the Ukrainian information space. However, according to the capital police, there have not been any fires in Kyiv’s heating points.

‘After the investigation, it was established that the video was shot in the territory of the Russian Federation. Probably, the purpose of spreading such content is to incite anxiety among the population of Ukraine. Therefore, the Kyiv police claim that there was no fire in any of the public heating points. Trust only official sources of information!’ the police statement says.