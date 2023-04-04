‘Ukrposhta’ national postal company announced the release of a new stamp devoted to ‘Kalush Orchestra’ band who became the winners of the Eurovision-2022 song contest.

Company’s CEO Ihor Smiliansky said that Ukrposhta promised to release ‘Kalush Orchestra’ stamp a year ago.

‘Almost a year has passed since the whole country cheered for the Kalush Orchestra at the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 and hoped to hear words that could draw international attention to the war in Ukraine’, the CEO wrote.

He also reminded that the band finished their performance with the words ‘Save Mariupol, save Azovstal now’.

The stamp will be presented on April 10 in Kalush, Ivano-Frankivsk region, and in Kyiv. The band will take part in the presentation in Kalush.

The circulation of the stamp is 130 thousand copies.