‘Ukrposhta’ national postal company announced the results of the competition for the Christmas stamp.

Valeria Mykhailova, a high school student from Mykolaiv, became the winner of the competition.

She produced her sketch abroad where she had to move due to the constant shelling of Mykolaiv by Russian invaders.

The sketch is called ‘Divided by War’ and shows a girl who is celebrating Christmas alone and her boyfriend at the frontline.

The postal stamp is to be released in December with few corrections according to the voting.