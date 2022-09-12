Ukrposhta state postal service announced the release of the first wartime stamped envelope with the words ‘Welcome to hell’ on it.

After several post stamps that became bestsellers, Ukrposhta continues the military theme with an envelope. According to CEO Ihor Smilyanskyi, they decided to add a symbolic envelope to the collection against the background of the successes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

‘Thanks to the Ukrainian army, such events are happening now that we cannot help but document them in the way that Ukrposhta is able to do. We have added a symbolic ‘Welcome to hell’ stamped envelope to the collection. I think this phrase can be used to describe what our enemies are feeling now’, he wrote.

The envelope design got 200 thousand votes. In addition, the envelope will feature a new ‘Trident’ stamp.