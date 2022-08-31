After opening online stores on eBay and Amazon, ‘Ukrposhta’ Ukraine’s post operator earned 5.3 million hryvnias, company’s CEO Ihor Smilianskyi said on Facebook.

Most buyers were from Germany, Canada, Great Britain and Hong Kong. A third of the orders came from the United States of America.

Smilianskyi says part of the money will go to the charitable foundations to help people during the hard times of the war.

Due to the opening of stores on international platforms, Ukrposhta received opportunities for development in wartime conditions.

Ukrposhta received ‘top-rated seller’ mark on eBay. It means the company adheres to high standards. The criteria include order processing, customer responses and international shipping terms tracked by eBay.