On December 23, ‘Ukrposhta’ national postal operator is releasing a new stamp dedicated to the first performance of the ‘Carol of the Bells’ in New York Carnegie hall.

‘Carol of the Bells’ is a world famous Christmas song written by Ukrainian composer Mykola Leontovych who was killed by Soviet special service.

The carol became widely known after it was performed in the USA.

The stamp is to be issued with the circulation of 200 thousand copies. It will be available in post offices and via the Internet from December 23.