On November 4, ‘Ukrposhta’ national postal operator presented and released ‘Crimea Bridge encore!’ stamp.

The presentation was held on the pedestrian bridge in Kyiv, Ukrposhta press service informs. On October 10, this bridge became the target of a Russian missile attack, but remained almost undamaged.

‘Crimea Bridge encore!’ stamp refers to the bridge built by Russia after the annexation of Ukrainian Crimea. The Crimea bridge was recently seriously damaged by allegedly Ukrainian attack, so the word ‘encore!’ hints at possible new attacks.

According to the Ukrposhta statement, the series of stamps has several other hints.

In order to increase the collector’s value, the circulation of the postage stamp has been reduced compared to the announced one; it will be 2.1 million copies or 300 thousand stamp sheets.

The author of the stamp ‘Crimea bridge encore!’ is a Ukrainian artist Yurii Shapoval.