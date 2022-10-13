On the eve of Defenders Day, which is celebrated on October 14, ‘Ukrposhta’ state postal operator announced the release of new stamps.

The stamp sheet ‘Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine!’ consists of 6 stamps devoted to different kinds of the army troops. The list includes the navy, ground troops, air forces, assault troops, territorial defense and special operations troops.

In addition to stamps, 6 types of envelopes with troop emblems, 6 types of postcards and a ‘First Day’ envelope will also be issued.

It is planned to issue 1 million copies and part of the raised funds will go to support the Ukrainian military.

‘We express our immense gratitude to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Everyone who buys a stamp sheet will contribute to the funds in support of our defenders, who resolutely repel the aggressor and protect the country on land, in the air and at sea’, the ‘Ukrposhta’ statement says.