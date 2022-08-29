‘Ukrposhta’ state post operator has announced the release of a new stamp featuring Patron the dog.

The release will become the first official charity stamp. Funds from sales will go to purchase equipment for demining the territory of Ukraine, ‘Ukrposhta’ CEO Ihor Smilianskyi informs.

Patron is a sapper dog that became famous during the war for demining liberated territories.

‘This is a great stamp that tells how sappers, together with Patron, help save the lives of children and farmers and ensure the safe passages. This is the country’s first official charity stamp’, Smilianskyi wrote.

‘Ukrposhta’ plans to raise more 1 million euros to buy the needed equipment. The rest of the raised money will go to the animal shelters all over Ukraine.

According to the State Emergency Service, there are currently more than 150,000 explosive items in Ukraine. Rescuers and their four-legged companions need technical assistance in demining.