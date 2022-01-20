President Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to US president Joe Biden's words that the West does not yet know what to do if there is a ‘minor incursion’ of Russia into Ukraine.

At a marathon press conference, Joe Biden told reporters that Russia would be held accountable if it were to invade Ukraine, but then he went further and said it depends on the actions Moscow takes.

‘It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and we end up having to fight about what to do and not to do’, he said.

President Zelensky reacted in a tweet saying ‘We want to remind the great powers that there are no minor incursions and small nations. Just as there are no minor casualties and little grief from the loss of loved ones. I say this as the President of a great power’.