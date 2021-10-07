The law signed by the Ukrainian president outlaws hate speech targeting Jews, and attacks on their property and religious sites.

The legislation earlier adopted by a majority of votes in the Verkhovna Rada is set to come as a deterrent to ‘anti-Semitism and its manifestations’ in Ukraine.

The Law called ‘On Prevention and Counteraction to Anti-Semitism in Ukraine’ defines antisemitism as “a certain perception of Jews, expressed as hatred of Jews’ that manifests itself in ‘rhetorical and physical’ actions targeting ‘Jews or non-Jews, their private property, establishments, and religious sites’.

The legislation will outlaws hate speech attacks on the minority, making false or hateful statements about them, denying the mass extermination of Ukrainian Jewry during the Holocaust, and destroying property of Jewish people and their areligious groups.

Last month, Ukraine marked the 80th anniversary of the Babyn Yar massacre, when 34,000 Jewish citizens were shot dead near Kyiv in 1941.

.