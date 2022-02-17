Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova commented on how long the investigation of the ‘coal case’ against former president Petro Poroshenko will last.

In an interview to Forbes, Venediktova stated the investigation has twelve months to look into the case since the moment of reporting suspicion.

‘When the investigation is over, the defense side will have time to consider the materials, which will be followed by the court trial’, explained Venediktova, adding that nobody knows how long the trial will last.

She also said that the prosecutors’ appeal for the arrest or bail of 1 billion hryvnias was ‘appropriate to the committed offense’.

‘We have the same approach to precautionary measures for all suspects. 1 billion is a reasonable value of bail, because of the damage caused to the state’, said the Prosecutor General.

Petro Poroshenko faces high treason charges, which he thinks are politically motivated.