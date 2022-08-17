Sumy region prosecutor office reports that they have identified a Russian officer who gave order to open fire at a hospital in Trostianets, Sumy region.

The war crime took place on March 23 in Trostianets when the commander of the Russian tank belonging to the 12th guards tank regiment of the 4th guards tank division ‘Kantemirovskaya’ ordered to open fire at the hospital building.

Following the order, the tank crew made three shots that targeted the hospital building where at that time patients and medical personnel were present.

The prosecutor office continues investigation together with the Security Service of Ukraine.