The man was allegedly recruited by Belarus intelligence service to snoop on the Ukrainian military and stage provocation in Kyiv.

The Kyiv resident was arrested when he tried to set a fire to a car near the office of an unidentified civil group. The security service unit seized the car with inflammable and pyrotechnic substances.

According to the SBU statement, the man was involved in intimidation campaign targeting media workers and foreign nationals residing in Ukraine’s capital. Apart from provocative and threatening graffiti he would leave at their residencies he often staged unauthorized ‘rallies’ near foreign diplomatic missions.

Ukraine’s security agency said that the man was recruited by Belarus intelligence agents through a Telegram channel and was paid money for his ‘saboteur’ role staging acts smearing Ukrainian government. He was also tasked with gathering information on the Ukrainian troops station in JFO zone in Donbas.

The arsonist now faces charges of treason and terrorism under art.111, 258 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code.