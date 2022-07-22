The secretary of the Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksii Danilov named on TV three Ukrainian cities, which have suffered the biggest number of rocket strikes since the beginning of Russia’s full-fledged war against Ukraine.

The town of Izium, Kharkiv region, became the target for 476 Russian rockets.

Mariupol suffered not only missile strikes, but also heavy artillery fire.

Mykolaiv has been a constant target for Russian invaders since the very first days of the war. Each day the city is hit with missiles by Russian invaders.