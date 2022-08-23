Ukraine’s security service, the SBU, said on Tuesday it has blocked the crypto wallet of a Russian national who was raising funds for the Russian military fighting in Ukraine.

The online campaign launched in the early days of Russia’s invasion, has brought the collaborator over 800 thousand hryvnas. Ukraine’s law-enforcement officials said they will now look for ways to bring the money back to Ukraine.

The SBU said it is the first time they managed to have a crypto wallet seized, which was made possible thanks to cooperation with foreign crypto companies and solid evidence of the crime.