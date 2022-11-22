The Security Service of Ukraine takes security measures in the territory of Kyiv-Pecherska Lavra in Kyiv.

Kyiv-Pecherska Lavra is one of the main Orthodox centers of Ukraine allegedly connected with Russian Orthodox church. As reported earlier, the SBU launched investigation into the case of Russian propaganda within the monastery.

The SBU conducts searches in the territory of Kyiv-Pecherska Lavra together with the National Police and the National Guard as part of the systemic security work to counter the subversive activities of Russian special services in Ukraine.

‘In particular, taking into account the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, the risk of committing terrorist acts, sabotage, hostage-taking is increasing, especially in places with a large concentration of citizens’, the SBU statement says.

All actions are carried out in accordance with the current legislation of Ukraine. The SBU emphasized that in their activities they adhere to the principle of impartiality towards any religious denomination and respect the right of every citizen to freedom of worldview and religion, as defined by the Constitution of Ukraine.