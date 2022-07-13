In a statement released on Wednesday, Ukraine’s security service, the SBU, said it detained two Kyiv residents who used one of the printing houses in Ukraine’s capital to make medical examption ceriticates for those who wanted to avoid the conscription.

The scammers set up an online site where they would ask for up to $2 thousand for such paper. The police raid seized fake exemption certificates and mobile phones with both men now facing counterfeit and fraud charges.

The military conscription was made mandatory for all Ukrainian men aged 18-60 after introduction of martial law after Russia’s invasion on February 24.