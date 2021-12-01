The criminal group used a sophisticated software allowing automatic amplification of questionable posts online.

Ukrainian security service said Wednesday it has exposed a bot farm spreading ‘anti-Ukrainian content’ on social media platforms. Run by a group of Kyiv residents, it boasted some six thousand bots.

The group developed a software allowing to create new accounts, post content and automaticall amplify the posts .

The cyber criminals also used fake IDs to get verified accounts on Facebook, which helped to make their social media campaign more personal and credible.

These multiple accounts were later used to share divisive content and promote anti-Ukrainian and, of late, anti-vaccine narratives online.

Law-enforcement raided the offices and apartments of the scheme organizers and seized computers, fake documents, cash and bank cards.