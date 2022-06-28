Ukrainian cyber security experts foiled an alleged attempt of Russian intelligence agencies to disrupt the broadcast of Ukraine’s TV channels, said the state security agency, the SBU, in a statement on Tuesday.

The cyberattack reportedly came on the eve of Ukraine’s Constitution Day, June 28.

In a clear saboteur act, the enemy hackers tried to get access to the computer of the Ukrainian telemaraphon editors and throw a wrench into the systems of live streaming and a tv news ticker.

The swift cyber threat detention helped to frustrate such designs but hackers can come back again, warned the SBU, adding that such incidents are part of Russia’s cyber warfare and influence campaigns targeting Ukrainians.