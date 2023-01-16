The Security Service of Ukraine has identified the Russian military personnel involved in the January 14 rocket attack on an apartment building in Dnipro. Several dozen military personnel of the Russian Federation are involved in this crime.

Because of the rocket attack, at least 40 people died, including three children. 75 people were injured, including 14 children. 72 apartments were completely ruined and 236 damaged.

‘Every Russian war crime has a specific perpetrator. The security service will establish and publish the names of everyone so that no murderer escapes punishment. Let each of those who pressed the ‘start’ button and who are involved in such crimes, wait for retribution. It will definitely come. The special service has already collected a huge array of evidence for international courts, and with every day of the war, it expands ‘, the SBU head Vasyl Maliuk stressed.

The SBU opened criminal proceedings under Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war) to collect and summarize evidence of the Russian terrorist attack.

According to the preliminary information, the personnel of the 52nd heavy bomber aviation regiment was involved in the war crime.

According to the inspection of the scene of the tragedy, it was determined that Russians used the Kh-22 cruise missile to carry out the attack.