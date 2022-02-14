The SBU issued a statement urging Ukrainians to ‘keep a cool head’ and not to fall for provocations seeking to unravel the situation in Ukraine ‘playing into hands of enemies’.

The security agency strike a note of caution over ‘unprecedented pressure’ Ukraine is facing today a ‘new wave of the hybrid war’ that comes in attempts to spread fake news to whip up panic, ruin ‘unity of Ukrainian people’, and undermine their faith in ‘ability of the state for self-defense’.

The SBU said they keep working at exposing and foiling cyberattacks and spy ring activities, encouraging people to believe only ‘credible’ sources.

‘We all need to keep calm and a cool head, not to fall for provocations. Panic and destabilization benefit only the enemies, not Ukraine’, the security service statement said.

Ukraine’s diplomats signaled today Kyiv can roll back the plan for joining NATO ‘to avert war on its borders’.