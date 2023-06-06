The Security Service of Ukraine has opened criminal proceedings on the fact of blowing up the Kakhovka hydro power plant.

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk, commenting on the blowing up of the dam by Russians, said that it is necessary to bring to justice not only the top of Putin’s regime, but also ordinary executors of criminal orders.

‘By blowing up the Kakhovka HPP dam, the Russian Federation proved that it is a threat to the entire civilized world. After all, only a terrorist state can arrange a manmade ecological catastrophe of this level. It will definitely be held responsible for it – both on the battlefield and in international courts. Our task is to bring to justice not only the top of Putin’s regime, but also ordinary perpetrators of crimes’, Maliuk said.

The Security Service launched investigation into the case according to two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) and Art. 441 (ecocide).

The SBU together with representatives of the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources are establishing the detailed circumstances of the explosion of the dam.

As reported earlier, during the night, Russian troops blew up the Kakhovka hydro power plant, which is located in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region in the town of Nova Kakhovka.

Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyhal said that up to 80 towns and villages are in a dangerous zone with the threat of flooding.