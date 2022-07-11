Ukraine’s security agency said Monday it has detained a man in Odesa recruited by Russian intelligence agencies for spying on the locations and movements of Ukraine’s military in this southern city.

The man whose identity still remains undisclosed was gathering information on anti-ship missile and air-defense systems located in Odesa suburbs – the gathered coordinates along with geotagged pictures later ended up in the hands of Russian intelligence operatives. The man used an encrypted channel on Telegram for his communications.

The collaborator’s detention allowed to seize his mobile phone exposing his correspondence and the information on the Ukraine’s military.

Accrording to the SBU, the man was also tasked with recruiting other collaborators in southern regions for spying.