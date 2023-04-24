In Washington, at the headquarters of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, a ceremony was held to sign the Joint Statement on Cooperation between NASA and the State Space Agency of Ukraine.

The agreement was signed by NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and Deputy Chair of Ukraine’s Space Agency Volodymyr Mikheev during his visit to the USA.

‘Another step towards new opportunities for the rocket and space industry of Ukraine and the expansion of cooperation between Ukraine and the USA in the field of peaceful space, communication and navigation, as well as projects of the International Space Station and many other areas. Protecting our freedom and independence now, and working towards an innovative future’, Ukraine’s ambassador to the USA Oksana Markarova wrote on Facebook.