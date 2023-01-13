According to preliminary estimates, the damage caused by Russian troops to the sports infrastructure of Ukraine makes 250 million dollars.

The press service of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine informs about this with reference to the words of deputy minister Matvii Bidnyi.

He told about the state of the sports infrastructure in Ukraine, the government’s actions to restore the destroyed and determine the objects that will be rebuilt after Ukraine’s victory. Matvii Bidny also discussed the issue of the activities of state-owned enterprises in the field of sports, which due to the war cannot work in the usual mode and need subsidies from the state.

According to him, the government supports sports arenas which, due to the large-scale war, cannot make money on their own, and almost all of them work as humanitarian hubs.

The deputy minister mentioned that famous athletes also help to raise funds for the restoration of damaged and destroyed sports facilities.

As reported earlier, Andrii Shevchenko, a legendary soccer player, takes care of the Irpin stadium destroyed by Russian invaders.