After the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov stated the judiciary in Ukraine is dangerous, the Supreme Court responded with a meme.

In an interview to ‘RBK-Ukraine’ media, Danilov called the judiciary of Ukraine a ‘corporation’ and said that it poses no less of a threat than the oligarchs do.

‘The judicial corporation with its rules and relations is no less dangerous for our country than the oligarchs. They can postpone, raise, accelerate or slow down any case’, the state security council secretary claimed.

In addition, Danilov noted that in Ukraine, there is no analysis of court decisions.

The Supreme Court responded to Danilov’s criticism with a well-known meme,

Who are we?

National Security and Defense Council!

What do we want?

Independent court system!

What do we do?

Interfere with courts’ independence!



The Supreme Court also stressed that it has consistently defended the rule of law, democracy and human rights.

In the same interview, Danilov also spoke in favor of a presidential republic with extended powers.