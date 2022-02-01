The secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov claims the coronavirus is an artificially derived biological weapon.

In a TV program on ICTV channel, Danilov steered up a controversy yet again putting to doubt natural origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, calling it ‘World Biological War I’.

‘Personally, I believe that in December 2019, the First Great Biological World War began. The aftermath of the events in Wuhan, which the world shyly calls a ‘pandemic’, still affects us’, Danilov said.

He also mentioned economic and political consequences of the pandemic, including a global financial crisis and inflation.

In response to a question from the host, Danilov explained that he has this view since the beginning of the pandemic and is ready to change it if world scientists prove the natural origin of COVID-19.

He also added that it is difficult to name the initiator of the ‘war’.