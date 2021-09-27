Andriy Yermak, the head of the President’s office, states Ukraine hopes to hold a Normandy format meeting before the end of the term of German chancellor Angela Merkel.

In a program on ‘ICTV’ channel, Yermak claimed Ukraine is working on a meeting involving the heads of Ukraine, France, Germany and Russia.

‘Today, we are working to ensure the Normandy format meeting takes place before the end of Merkel’s term. This would be very fair, because she has done a lot’, the Ukrainian official said.

According to the preliminary results, Merkel’s party lost the federal election by a small margin.

Angela Merkel, who has been the chancellor since 2005, will serve until the newly elected Bundestag chooses a successor.