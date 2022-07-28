Strategic Investigations Department, a task force set by Ukraine’s police, said Thursday it has seized or froze the assets of Russia and Belarus companies in Ukraine worth 39.5 billion hryvnas (some $1 billion).

The businesses seized as part of the state takeover campaign following the Russian aggression will now ‘work’ for Ukraine’s economy and its reconstruction, said the task force, adding it has brought to court 67 such cases and issued charges against 270 individuals while the overall number of such cases now stands at 216.

Ukrainian law-enforcement has held a fleet of various vehicles – worth 1.3 billion hryvnas, they were accommodated for the military use on the frontlines.

Among other Russian-owned things captured were securities, drilling equipment, aircraft engines, railroad cars, hundred tons of fuel, and even an airline.