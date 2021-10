On Thursday, 26,870 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Ukraine with 1,824 children and 491 health workers falling ill.

As the health ministry informs, for the past 24 hours, 5,463 people were taken to hospitals. At the same time, 9,784 people recovered and 648 died.

During the pandemic in Ukraine, 2,878,674 people fell ill, 2,421,495 recovered, fatalities made 66,852 cases, 14,306,108 PCR tests were performed.

Yesterday, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Dnipropetrovsk (2164), Odesa (2156), Lviv (1702), Kharkiv (1497) regions and Kyiv (1616).

Yesterday’s number of cases in the regions:

Kyiv – 1616 cases;

Vinnytsia region – 588 cases;

Volyn region – 601 cases;

Dnipropetrovsk region – 2164 cases;

Donetsk region – 1149 cases;

Zhytomyr region – 1266 cases;

Zakarpattia region – 338 cases;

Zaporozhzhia region – 1298 cases;

Ivano-Frankivsk region – 781 cases;

Kyiv region – 988 cases;

Kirovohrad region – 193 cases;

Luhansk region – 522 cases;

Lviv region – 1702 cases;

Mykolaiv region – 696 cases;

Odessa region – 2156 cases;

Poltava region – 1073 cases;

Rivne region – 1199 cases;

Sumy region – 1235 cases;

Ternopil region – 711 cases;

Kharkiv region – 1497 cases;

Kherson region – 1227 cases;

Khmelnytsky region – 1282 cases;

Cherkasy region – 793 cases;

Chernivtsi region – 682 cases;

Chernihiv region – 1113 cases.

289,241 people were vaccinated in the past 24 hours. 214,103 people received the first dose and 75,138 people – the second.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, 9,790,280 people have been vaccinated including 7,292,521 people who have already received two doses.