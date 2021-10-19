Ukraine needs to defend itself on the 'front of falsifications and fakes', argues culture minister Oleksandr Tkachenko.

Ukraine has launched Virtual Museum of Russian aggression, announced culture minister Oleksandr Tkachenko in a statement Tuesday.

The ‘virtual museum’ initiative aims to document ‘the course and effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in order to present it all in a modern and accessible form ‘.

The online platform pieces together accounts of witnesses, footage, photos, media stories and official documents exposing Russian violent acts against Ukraine and its people.

The current virtual exhibition highlights Russian crimes in Crimea.

There is more to come, said Oleksand Tkachenko, arguing that Ukraine needs to ‘defend itself with war raging on the different fronts, including the front of falsifications and fakes… the next thing planned is stories of Donbas occupation’.

The minister said the online museum can become a valuable asset for foreign media seeking a ‘reliable source’ on the issue of Russian aggression against Ukraine.