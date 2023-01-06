Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal warned Ukrainians of possible emergency shutdowns.

During today’s government meeting, he stated that in the first days of the New Year, there were no outages due to the warm weather and holidays.

However, the temperature is now going down, which causes an increase in electricity consumption.

He said that scheduled outages have already been introduced in central and eastern regions, Odesa, Lviv and Dnipro.

Shmyhal also stressed that in addition to the cold weather, there is a possibility of further Russian strikes that may target Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.