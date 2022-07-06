Despite the fact that Russian troops occupied all big cities in Luhansk region, several villages are still controlled by the Ukrainian forces.

Region governor Serhii Haidai reported the ongoing fierce fighting in the villages near Lysychansk.

He stated that the invaders still have more artillery than the Ukrainian defenders and just level the area with the ground.

He added that some settlements have passed under Russian and Ukrainian control several times already.

The governor also said that about 300 thousand civilians have been evacuated from the region. At the same time, about 15 thousand locals remained in Lysychansk after the retreat of the Ukrainian forces.